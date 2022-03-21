Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,596. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

