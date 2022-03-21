Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.61 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

