Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of GECFF opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $116.45 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

