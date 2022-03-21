Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,488,715 shares of company stock worth $343,857,236 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.