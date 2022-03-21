General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

