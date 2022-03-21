General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

General Mills stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.