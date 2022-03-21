Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

