GFS Advisors LLC Buys 8,885 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 567.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.03. 1,494,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $121.14 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

