GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 131,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,707. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

