GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.