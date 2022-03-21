GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 3,916 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,956,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,586,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

