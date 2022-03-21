Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

GLAD stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $400.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

