Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 500.83 ($6.59).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Glencore stock traded up GBX 18.30 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 497.55 ($6.55). 32,087,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,999,758. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 430.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

