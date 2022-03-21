Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.