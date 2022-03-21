GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Financial Contrast

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology -9.44% 5.60% 3.96%

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 6.20 -$254.00 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 13.55 -$421.03 million ($0.54) -132.09

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 Marvell Technology 0 3 25 0 2.89

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $81.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $98.16, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

