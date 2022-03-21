goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$213.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$3.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$138.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,866. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$116.07 and a twelve month high of C$218.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

