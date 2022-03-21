Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 552.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.98. 322,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

