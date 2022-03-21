Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 252,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 788,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 495,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

