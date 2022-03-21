Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

