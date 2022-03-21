Goodwin Daniel L Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

NYSE:C traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.12. 631,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,253,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.