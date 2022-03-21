Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $23.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 275,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,376. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

