Harrington Investments INC Acquires 434 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

EMR stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,014. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.