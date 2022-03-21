Harrington Investments INC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. 1,530,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,267. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

