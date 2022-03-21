Harrington Investments INC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.59. 4,862,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.