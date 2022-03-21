HC Wainwright Cuts Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target to $22.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTK. StockNews.com cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.