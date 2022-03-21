HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE ASM opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.67. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

