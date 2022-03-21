HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

