Head to Head Analysis: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and ONE Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.61 $5.96 million N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 1.32 -$12.82 million $0.92 12.38

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ONE Group Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BurgerFi International and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.28%. ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.47%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than ONE Group Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% ONE Group Hospitality 11.31% 51.27% 9.00%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

