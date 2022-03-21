Head to Head Analysis: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Castle Biosciences -33.26% -7.49% -7.02%

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.60 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.36 Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 12.19 -$31.29 million ($1.24) -36.39

Castle Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exact Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exact Sciences and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 82.02%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.40%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Exact Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

