Head-To-Head Comparison: EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EZGO Technologies and Yamaha Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamaha Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Yamaha Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $23.42 million 0.63 -$2.98 million N/A N/A Yamaha Motor $16.52 billion 0.45 $1.42 billion $4.08 5.26

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Yamaha Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Yamaha Motor 8.63% 16.95% 8.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats EZGO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZGO Technologies (Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About Yamaha Motor (Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles. The Marine Products segment sells outboard motors, water vehicles, boats, and pools. The Robotics segment includes surface mounters, industrial robots, and industrial unmanned helicopters. The Financial Services segment covers the sales and lease of the company’s products. The Others segment includes golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, snow throwers, automobile engines, and electrically powered wheelchairs. The company was founded by Genichi Kawakami in July 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.