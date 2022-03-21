Head-To-Head Contrast: Carter Bankshares (CARE) and Its Rivals

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Carter Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.89% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 28.07% 11.96% 1.19%

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.87 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.72 billion $1.82 billion 11.01

Carter Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carter Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1599 7600 6849 376 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Carter Bankshares’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Carter Bankshares competitors beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

