Head to Head Contrast: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

This table compares Gladstone Land and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 4.65% 0.70% 0.28% Easterly Government Properties 10.94% 2.20% 1.15%

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Gladstone Land pays out -186.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 302.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $75.32 million 16.76 $3.49 million ($0.29) -127.24 Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 6.85 $30.06 million $0.35 59.63

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Land and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 4 1 0 2.20 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.83%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.