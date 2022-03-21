Head-To-Head Contrast: Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) vs. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 6.77 -$250.01 million N/A N/A

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenkraft and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proterra has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09%

Summary

Proterra beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenkraft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenKraft, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

