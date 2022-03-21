Head to Head Review: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

13.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.61 $12.41 million $2.06 8.86 Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.65 $227.10 million $5.33 5.38

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 23.17% 11.46% 0.93% Merchants Bancorp 48.40% 31.42% 2.17%

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products, and letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.