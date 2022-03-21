Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 436.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 101,547.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 1,243,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

