Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

