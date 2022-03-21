Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Buys C$22,050.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 15,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,484,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,181,480.

CVE HME opened at C$1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$135.11 million and a P/E ratio of 367.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

