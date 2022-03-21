HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.09 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

