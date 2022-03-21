HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HPQ stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 59,786,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,377. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

