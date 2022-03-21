Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTHT stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,499,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

