Huntington National Bank Acquires 196 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.35. 19,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,558. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.91 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

