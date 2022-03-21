Huntington National Bank Acquires 77,621 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,621 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $49,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.05. 20,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

