Huntington National Bank Acquires 98,114 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $43,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.01. 39,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,209. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

