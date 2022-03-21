Huntington National Bank Buys 81,818 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.42% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $104,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,547,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.62. 30,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,738. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

