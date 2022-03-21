Huntington National Bank Has $5.71 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $134.79. 68,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

