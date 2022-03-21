Huntington National Bank Sells 3,105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

UNP stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

