Huntington National Bank Sells 7,326 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $76,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $729.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $772.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $859.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

