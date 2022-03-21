Hush Market Cap Tops $3.19 Million (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Hush has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $8,893.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00435180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00091320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00104377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006475 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.