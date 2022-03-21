HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). HUYA reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 221.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HUYA.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. CLSA decreased their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

