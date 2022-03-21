Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 4.5%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,827,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $781.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hyliion by 188.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyliion by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $894,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

